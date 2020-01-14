North Dakota State or James Madison? How will win the national FCS title — again?

Score 35-24: NDSU will win. “So far, there have been few teams, if any, that have been able to stop the Bison for an entire game.”
Mikal Kern of Wyndmere believes James Madison University will be unable to stop the North Dakota State University Bison offensive machine in Saturday’s national FCS title game. Not done there, Kern said the Bison will win by two to three touchdowns.
“This game is going to come down to who runs the ball better, who controls it. So far there have been few teams if any, that have been able to stop the Bison for an entire game. I just don’t see it happening,” Kern said.
NDSU will be led by freshman Trey Lance, who Kern said doesn’t play like a freshman. “(Lance) seems to thrive on these types of games. This is the spotlight. I see him doing good in this game,” Kern said.
