Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

North Dakota State or James Madison? How will win the national FCS title — again?

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

As the green and gold of North Dakota State prepared to take on the defensive machine of James Madison University, football fans predicted who would win this FCS title game:

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories