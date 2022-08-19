Purchase Access

North Dakota voters will again decide whether or not cannabis should be legalized and regulated in the state.

“Initiated Statutory Measure No. 1” received 23,368 valid signatures, North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday, Aug. 15. It needed to receive at least 15,582 valid signatures to appear on the general election ballot.



