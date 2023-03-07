Nutrition, socializing as seniors like it

Southeast Senior Services is one of three agencies operating out of the current Wahpeton Senior Center, 520 Third Ave. S. The others are the center itself and the Richland County Council on Aging. A significant part of Southeast Senior Services’ operations concerns meals for seniors.

 Courtesy Shelley Tollefson

Southeast Senior Services provided 28,200 meals in Wahpeton and Richland County in 2022. While more meals were served or distributed in Wahpeton, 16,331 total compared to 11,869 total at five additional sites in the county, in both cases, meals for seniors was as vital as it was in 2021. That year, 14,911 meals were served or distributed in Wahpeton and 12,067 meals were served or distributed countywide.

Transportation for seniors is also a service frequently utilized in and outside of Wahpeton. Shelley Tollefson, director of Southeast Senior Services, said the total number of rides for Wahpeton residents rose to 5,308 in 2022, up from 4,480 the year before. The total number of rides for Richland County residents rose to 694 in 2022, up from 410 the year before.

An especially popular event is the annual Picnic in the Park and Zoo Walk, hosted each summer at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton. It’s made possible thanks to Southeast Senior Services, Chahinkapa Zoo, Wells Fargo and Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.


