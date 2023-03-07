Nutrition, socializing as seniors like it

Southeast Senior Services is one of three agencies operating out of the current Wahpeton Senior Center, 520 Third Ave. S. The others are the center itself and the Richland County Council on Aging. A significant part of Southeast Senior Services’ operations concerns meals for seniors.
Southeast Senior Services provided 28,200 meals in Wahpeton and Richland County in 2022. While more meals were served or distributed in Wahpeton, 16,331 total compared to 11,869 total at five additional sites in the county, in both cases, meals for seniors was as vital as it was in 2021. That year, 14,911 meals were served or distributed in Wahpeton and 12,067 meals were served or distributed countywide.
Transportation for seniors is also a service frequently utilized in and outside of Wahpeton. Shelley Tollefson, director of Southeast Senior Services, said the total number of rides for Wahpeton residents rose to 5,308 in 2022, up from 4,480 the year before. The total number of rides for Richland County residents rose to 694 in 2022, up from 410 the year before.
“We deliver to approximately 45-50 people in town,” Tollefson said. “We also offer carryout meals. This debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has decided to allow us to continue offering this, which I think is a great service.”
Before North Dakota allowed carryout meals, Southeast Senior Services would only get reimbursed for the meals if they were eaten at the senior center or delivered to a residence. While the state’s acceptance of new, convenient methods for meal service and distribution means a few “new headaches” in management, Tollefson overall sees it as a positive.
“We work with Aging and Adult Services in Bismarck. It’s still kind of a work in progress, making sure we meet what the federal government requires of the state and what the state requires of us. We’re never on our own,” Tollefson said.
Meals are offered in a variety of ways to individuals ages 60 and older. In each case, the suggested donation is $4, but nobody will be denied a meal due to their inability or unwillingness to donate.
• Congregate dining — Offered in Wahpeton, Hankinson, Lidgerwood, Wyndmere and Abercrombie, North Dakota, with days available varying by town.
• Home-delivered meals — People receiving these meals must meet eligibility requirements and be deemed eligible with annual home visits by a resource specialist. This service is offered in the above five towns, with days available varying.
• Carry out meals — People receiving these meals must complete a special assessment to start, then again once a year. Individuals pick up the meal directly from the meal site. This service is offered in the above five towns, with days available varying.
• Frozen meals — Prepared, stored and available for pickup at the Wahpeton Senior Center. They are available to individuals who receive home-delivered meals in Richland County. They are also available to participants in Fairmount, North Dakota as frozen home-delivered meals, as that town does not have a meal site. Frozen meals may be delivered to clients with no other means of receiving them.
“We strive to provide nutrition,” Tollefson said. “Hopefully people realize that and utilize us for that reason, and also for socialization if they want to come down here. Not everyone socializes the same way, and when our job is to provide nutrition, we want to provide it how the people want it, not how we think they should have it.”
Southeast Senior Services customers may get their meals from a local senior center and their socialization by enjoying those meals at home or with a friend. The focus is flexibility, but fun certainly isn’t forgotten.
An especially popular event is the annual Picnic in the Park and Zoo Walk, hosted each summer at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton. It’s made possible thanks to Southeast Senior Services, Chahinkapa Zoo, Wells Fargo and Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
“It’s morphed into something almost bigger than we are,” Tollefson said, laughing.
The event grew from something attended by 45 seniors at most to 180 seniors in recent years. Tollefson attributes the popularity to there being a joint event in August rather than the Zoo Walk happening in May.
“We may have to start recruiting volunteers to help. I’ve pulled in all of my staff. It’s definitely a group effort,” Tollefson said.
Resource Services is utilized in arranging home-delivered meals, but the assessment can also result in helping a senior stay in his or her home longer. The assessor may discover supports available, including homemaker services, home health care, adaptive equipment, financial assistance programs and more.
“If requested, we assist with the completion of various applications, help find supporting documents, make copies and mail or drop off the application on their behalf,” Tollefson said. “It’s very person-centered. We want them to make the decisions, but we help them along.”
For more information, Southeast Senior Services is available at 701-642-3033, on Facebook or by visiting 520 3rd Ave. S. In Wahpeton.