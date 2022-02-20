Agnes Rose Eichhorn, 95
Agnes Rose Eichhorn, age 95, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, followed by her 6 p.m. prayer service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Fr. Leo Moenkedick will officiate the prayer service. Visitation will continue at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral mass. Fr. Stan Wieser will officiate the service.
A livestream of her service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Fairmount, North Dakota.
Agnes Rose Goerdt was born in Wendell, Minnesota, on Dec. 9, 1926, to Albert George Goerdt and Otillia Marie (Keller) Goerdt. After completing early education, she began helping locally with childcare for neighbors and family friends. With a heart for serving, Agnes began working for St. Francis Hospital in the housekeeping and nutrition departments at Cudaheys in Fairmount.
On Sept. 10, 1946, Agnes was united in marriage to LuVerne William Eichhorn at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount. They made their home there and were blessed with nine children. After LuVerne retired from farming in 1973, they eventually moved to Breckenridge. While living in Breckenridge, Agnes enjoyed volunteering at the Eagles Club in Wahpeton, and being a very strong Catholic, was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge.
Throughout the years, Agnes loved spending time outdoors in her beautiful garden, and when her produce was ripe enough, she methodically began preparing everything for the next phase: canning. In her kitchen, you could always count on a freshly baked bread and cookies on the counter, or if you’re lucky, her homemade cake, pies, apple rings and caramel rolls. She was an avid reader and loved solving crossword puzzles and playing solitaire on her iPad. Above all, she treasured all the time spent with her family. She welcomed any opportunity to spend with her grandchildren and cherished the time she could help look after them.
Agnes will be greatly missed by her sons, Larry (Diane) Eichhorn, Gary (Shelley) Eichhorn, Alan (Karen) Eichhorn and Paul (Joy) Eichhorn; daughters, Diane (LaDale) Bontjes and Teresa (Randy) Froshaug; son-in-law, Clayton Wieser; grandchildren, Darby Eichhorn, David (Lana) Eichhorn, Sandy (John) Seedorf, Kenny (Laura Bentzin) Eichhorn, Shane (Tim Splonskowski) Eichhorn, Nachole (Kevin) Kloster, Rodney (Donna) Wieser, Dustin (Josh Younis) Wieser, Michelle (Doug) Brennan, Ethan (Mary) Bontjes, Rebecca (Sam Waters) Froshaug, Hope Froshaug, Carly Froshaug, Sarah Eichhorn, Tyler Boesen, Alyssa Eichhorn, Evonne Eichhorn and Olivia Eichhorn; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; brother Ervin (Charlene) Goerdt; sisters-in-law, Cyndi Osier, Marilyn Eichhorn and Rhonda Eichhorn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, LuVerne Eichhorn; sons, Bruce Eichhorn and David Eichhorn; daughter, Susan Wieser; granddaughters, Ashley Rose Bontjes and Lacey Lynn Bontjes; brothers, Otto Goerdt, Donald Goerdt, Norman Goerdt and Jim Goerdt; and sisters, Bette Schroeder, Sylvia Drewniak and Margaret Vaughn.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.