Allan Meyer, 85

Allan E. Meyer, 85, Sun City, Arizona, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 followed by a service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Burial was at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Allan Eugene Meyer was born on April 12, 1935 in rural Abercrombie to Albert and Jessie (Astrup) Meyer. He attended school in rural LaMars Township and graduated from Fairmount High school in 1954, where he participated in basketball and football. He attended NDSSS, playing on the Wildcat football team for two years. Allan served in Army for two years and was honorably discharged in 1961. He married Sharon Hubrig on April 16, 1961. They made their home in Fairmount where they raised their five children.
He worked for Farmers Union Oil, which later became Cenex, managing several stations in the North Dakota area. He worked for Air Freight Delivery before moving to Sun City, Arizona in 1996, where he worked for Sun City West Foundation for several years.
In life, Allan was an avid sports enthusiast; he played and refereed both basketball and football. He bowled on league and loved to hunt deer and fowl. Collecting pens and pencils with advertising on them was a hobby of his; his collection of the many past and present businesses in the Fairmount area was very special to him.
Allan is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Crystal Boutiette (Al Peters) Merrill, Wisconsin, Kelly (Teresa) Meyer, Mooreton, North Dakota, Kathy (Brad) Larson, Grafton, North Dakota, Dean (Mary) Meyer, Rochester, Minnesota, and Mark Meyer, Dixon, Wyoming; grandchildren, Jermey Boutiette, Ashley Anderson, Alexandra Woller, Christopher Larson, Bethany Larson, Andrew Larson, Connor Meyer, and Dalton Meyer; great-grandchildren, Eli, Hazel, Amelia Anderson, and Dember Woller; nine brothers and sisters, Gerald, Charles, Robert, Ronald, Richard, Wayne, Phylis, David and Becki; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Jessie Meyer; grandson, Marty Boutiette; and sister-in-law, Norma Meyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fairmount Cemetery or your favorite Hospice organization.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
