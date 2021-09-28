André C. Lenzen, 56

André C. Lenzen, age 56, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, at Regions Hospital.
A Celebration of Life was held on the Grand Duchess Boat, 98 Walnut St., Hudson on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Memorials are preferred to the family.
André was born on Oct. 25, 1964, in River Falls, Wisconsin to Raymond and Rosemary (Birnbaum) Lenzen. He grew up in River Falls, and after his sophomore year at River Falls High School, he moved to Estes Park, Colorado, with his family. While attending Estes Park High School, he was active in choir and school musicals, and was a gifted athlete, excelling in basketball. Upon his return to River Falls in 1986, he started coursework at UW – River Falls.
André spent much of his adult life living and working in and around the River Falls and Hudson area. He was a gifted craftsman in the building trades, working as a carpenter and project superintendent. André enjoyed outdoor sports including hunting, fishing and boating on the St. Croix river. He was also a talented cook, and his skills in the kitchen will be missed by his friends and family. He kept a notebook of ideas for new recipes to try out on willing tasters. He frequently participated in the annual chili cook-offs at Dick’s Bar & Grill, winning three different awards.
We will miss his loving, caring personality and his mischievous sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother, Rosemary; sisters: Jennifer, Barbara Smith, and Rebecca; brothers: Douglas, Raymond, Joseph (Sandy), Michael (Stacy), Bruce, Jeffrey, and John; nieces and nephews: George, Daniel, Stephen, Kristin, Nicole, Davis, Austin, and Sam; grand nieces and nephews: Silvia & Dante, Autumn and Chloe, and Barley and Chloe; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and their families.
He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and brother-in-law, Larry Smith.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of André Lenzen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
