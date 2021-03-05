Anetis Pohl, 90, of Rosholt, South Dakota, died peacefully Sunday, January 31 at the Twin Town Villa Assisted Living in Breckenridge, MN.
Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 20 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rosholt with Father Gregg Frankman officiating; burial followed in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, rural Rosholt.
The Funeral Mass was livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation was from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 19, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church. Family requested masks be worn and social distancing observed at all gatherings.
Anetis was born in Hankinson on September 14,1930 to Robert and Otillie Hartleben. She graduated from Hankinson High School in 1948. After high school, she taught country school for one year in Elma Township. North Dakota. On June 29, 1949, she married the love of her life, Harold Pohl, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rosholt. Harold and Anetis operated a farm in Greendale Township for three years and then moved back to the home place in Victor Township. in 1952. They were blessed with 11 children - Steve, Gerry, Sue, Jeanne, Greg, Dennis, Curt, Doug, Kristi, Donovan, and Marti.
Anetis spent a great deal of her life raising children and then assisting with her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was an excellent cook and loved her huge garden. She always had fresh produce or canned goods for her children to take back with them after our visits to the home place. (We are all still trying to replicate her pickle recipe.) She also loved to travel and never turned down an adventure. No roller coaster was too much for her and one of the fondest memories is her zip lining when she was 80 years old. Most of all she loved the time spent with her friends and family.
Anetis was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved her family dearly, above all she loved her Lord. Even as her mind faded, she still loved singing gospel music.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked memorials be directed to the Rosholt Ambulance Fund or St. John’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include: Steve (Kathy) Pohl of Brookings, South Dakota; Gerry Pohl of St. Anthony, Minnesota; Sue (Tom) Pohl of Stanwood, Michigan; Jeanne (Keith) Meyer of Watertown, South Dakota; Greg (Diane) Pohl of Bremerton, Washington; Dennis (Dawn) Pohl of Oakdale, Minnesota; Curt (Robin) Pohl of Butte, Montana; Doug (Cathy) Pohl of Benton Harbor, Michigan; Kristi (Sawley) Wilde of Gillette, Wyoming; Don (LaNae) Pohl of Prior Lake, Minnesota; and Marti Pohl of Liberty, Mississippi; 28 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 4 step great grandchildren; two sisters, Marcy Lees of Wahpeton; Joyce (Leonard) Polansky of Aurora, Minnesota; two brothers, Dean (Audrey) Hartleben of Hankinson; Dale (Barb) Hartleben of Barnsville, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Carole (Ron) Lick of Rosholt, and Marlys Ladwig of Fargo, North Dakota.
Anetis was preceded in death by her husband Harold, parents; brothers Randy and Earl Hartleben; sister Darlene Baker, and daughter-in-law Bernadette Pohl.
