Annette M. (Skroch) Edgerton, 82
Annette M. (Skroch) Edgerton of Campbell, Minnesota, formerly of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2021, from complications of cancer at the age of 82.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Annette at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Geneseo, North Dakota. A Rosary will be said prior to the start of Mass. She will be buried next to her husband in the Cayuga Cemetery.
A celebration of Annette’s life will be held at the church after her service. Annette’s service will be live streamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website at www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com on her obituary page.
She was born to the late Theodore and Margaret (Kugler) Skroch Jan. 5, 1939 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Annette grew up a “farm girl” on the banks of Lake Tewaukon in Sargent County, North Dakota, and attended Wood Lake School for her elementary school years. She graduated high school from St. Francis Catholic Academy, Hankinson, North Dakota, in 1958; after graduation she worked a year as a secretary for Pioneer Mutual in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She became the beloved wife of the late James A. Edgerton on Aug. 22, 1959. Through the years, they made homes in Cayuga, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, Dagmar, Montana, Beach, North Dakota, Klamath Falls, Oregon, Hazen, North Dakota, Moorhead, Minnesota, and Fergus Falls.
In her life she worked as a school cook, and a school custodian, she operated a ceramic shop business as well as a successful licensed daycare for many years.
Annette was the loving mother of Scott and his wife Deb of Colorado Springs, Colorado, James (Sid) Edgerton, Puyallup, Washington, Lynn (Edgerton) Massey, Puyallup, Washington, and Kyle and his wife Ruth of Campbell, Minnesota. She was the devoted grandmother of Emily, Eryn, Adam, Ashley, Ethan, Matthew, Jacob, Kristine, Eric, Corinne, Catherine and Clarice. She was the cherished great-grandmother of Remmy, Lucy, Charlie, JJ, James, Leo, Jace and Kathleen.
Annette is survived by sisters, Mary (Roger) Lipp, Kate Schroeder, Peggy Ryland, and sisters-in-law, Irene Skroch and Karen (Edgerton) Pinkham. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and dearest cousin, Pat Meuleners of St. Paul, Minnesota.
Without a doubt, Annette’s greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was fiercely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; they are her living legacy. Annette enjoyed her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Up until her death, she had an amazing grasp of the activities of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a true matriarch of the family and served as a “clearinghouse of family news” and the weather. She was a devout Catholic, and a compassionate friend to many. She prayed her family through life’s trials and tribulations and was only as happy as her unhappiest child. Annette was an accomplished homemaker, active gardener, talented interior decorator, artistic ceramist, avid collector, needle point and crochet enthusiast, as well as a fervent diamond painter.
May she rise to realms of glory above ...
Memorial cards can be sent to P.O. Box 56, Campbell, MN 56522.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
