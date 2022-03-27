Arnold L. Jentz, 98
Arnold L Jentz passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 11 at his home in Mesa, Arizona, at the ripe old age of 98, as he said, a blessing and curse. A blessing because he had so much time to make so many friends, a curse because he outlived so many of those great friends.
Arnold came into the world in a January blizzard in 1924. His parents never made it to the hospital, stopping at a farmhouse in Barney, North Dakota, where he was born.
He was a businessman from the start, running a coal delivery business with his little brother Kenny at age 10, delivering grain to Duluth at 15 and driving the school bus to Hankinson, North Dakota, all four years of high school. Graduating high school at 17 and too young to enlist in WW2, he went to work in an airplane factory in Wichita, Kansas, where he owned a 1/10 share in an airplane, a motorcycle and a horse.
In 1943 he enlisted in the Air Force and became a crew chief and top turret gunner on a B-24 bomber. He sent all his money home to buy a ¼ of land. After the war, he came back home to Mantador, North Dakota, and operated the International Harvester dealership with his father and became part owner with his brother, Kenny, of a farm and livestock operation.
In 1947 he married Norma Sellner of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and together they raised three boys. In between raising a family and running a business in Mantador, Arnold served at one time or another on every board, committee, council or organization there was including driving the fire truck. To his great loss, Norma passed away in 1978 after 31 years of marriage.
He eventually married Marilyn Wilson of Park Rapids, Minnesota. Arnold had built a lake home on Lake Lida near Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, and together he and Marilyn retired there. He was known as Mr. Walleye as he tirelessly promoted walleye stocking of Lake Lida. He had two loyal coffee groups at McDonald’s Restaurant in Pelican Rapids, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 3 p.m. every day where they solved the problems of the world over and over again.
Weekly he would drive the 70 miles back to Mantador to look at the crops and stop by for coffee (just half a cup, please), cake, cookies, lunch or whatever was being served at friends’ houses along the way. Arnold and Marilyn spent winters in the Sunland Village East community in Mesa, Arizona, for 30 years. He took up the game of golf and was a fixture around the club house there helping out with chores and anything that needed to be done. Three years ago, they became full time residents.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marilyn Jentz of Mesa, Arizona, his three sons and their families, Jeffrey (and Karen) Jentz of Iowa, Tom (and Tamie) Jentz of Kalispell, Montana, and Paul (and Gayle) Jentz of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He also had three step-children, Debbie Schwagel of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Steve Keisling of Aitkin, Minnesota, and Jeni Keisling of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He had six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 31 years, Norma Jentz; his parents, Lawrence and May Jentz; his brother Kenny (and Lorraine) Jentz of Mantador; his sister Donna (and Dale) Olson of Fargo, North Dakota; and his favorite nephew, Mike Jentz, of Mantador.
He was part of that World War 2 generation where service to your country and those around you meant something and his word was better than a written contract. He truly loved the Lord, he loved his family, he enjoyed people and he will be missed by those he touched. A memorial service will be held in Mantador this summer.
