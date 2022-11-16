Bernice Eleanor Prashek, 101

Bernice Eleanor (Spreckels) Prashek, 101, passed away at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Nov. 12, 2022.

Bernice “Babe” was born to Carl and Adeline (McMorrow) Spreckels on April 16, 1921. She was baptized in the Evangelical and Reform Church in Hankinson, North Dakota, where she later taught religion on Sunday mornings for 12 years. She graduated from Hankinson High School in 1939. Bernice was employed by Hankinson Public Schools for 10 years as librarian and part-time office worker.

