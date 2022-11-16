Bernice Eleanor Prashek, 101

Bernice Eleanor (Spreckels) Prashek, 101, passed away at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Nov. 12, 2022.
Bernice “Babe” was born to Carl and Adeline (McMorrow) Spreckels on April 16, 1921. She was baptized in the Evangelical and Reform Church in Hankinson, North Dakota, where she later taught religion on Sunday mornings for 12 years. She graduated from Hankinson High School in 1939. Bernice was employed by Hankinson Public Schools for 10 years as librarian and part-time office worker.
She met James Lawrence Prashek at the Liberty Grove Country School in 1952 when he opened the door for Bernice to teach on the first day of class. James and Bernice married on Oct. 10, 1953, at St. Philips Catholic Church, Hankinson, North Dakota. They lived and farmed on the Prashek homestead in Liberty Grove Township until December 1975 when they moved into Lidgerwood. James passed away on Sept. 20, 1979.
Bernice was actively involved with Liberty Grove Homemakers club, bridge and whist clubs, was President of Lidgerwood Golf Club for two years, and was Secretary and Treasurer of the Senior Center and Friendship Club. She also belonged to the National Endowment for the Arts, acted in five plays produced and presented to the communities of Lidgerwood, Wyndmere, and Hankinson. As a member of St. John’s and later St. Boniface Catholic churches, she held the offices of president, secretary and group leader in the Ladies Altar Society, as well as taught religion for many years.
After moving into Lidgerwood, she was employed by the Lidgerwood Cafe as a cook and retired after five years. At the age of 60, she learned to golf, bowl and play bridge. Bernice was always happy and thankful for her many friends and to see her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren living happy lives.
Bernice is survived by her five children, Lawrence (Kathy Felt), Mark (Carol Krump), Andrew (Joann Bartunek), Rachel (Hal Stutsman) and Janet (Steve Sommer); 10 grandchildren – Nick Prashek, Teri Prashek, Dan Prashek, Mason (Jennifer) Prashek, Jamie Prashek, Kyle (Beth) Prashek, Kelcee Prashek (Mike Lakeman), Sam Stutsman, Alex Sommer, and Aaron Sommer and three great-grandchildren – Colton, Sophia and Asher Prashek.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, parents Carl and Adeline Spreckles, two sisters and their husbands, Adeline and John Hipp, Esther and Walter Haas, and brother Clarence H. Spreckles. A private family service will be held later.
