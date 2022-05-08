Purchase Access

Beverly Adolf, 90

Beverly Adolf, 90, Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Sanford Health on Broadway in Fargo, North Dakota.

A private family service will be held in the coming days. For a full obituary, please visit the funeral home website.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.

