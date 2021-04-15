Bonnie Mundhenke, 80

Bonnie Jeane (Robinson) Mundhenke, 80, caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at home, surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
A memorial service is planned for 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9690 Highway 18 S., Lidgerwood, North Dakota, 58053. Following the service, an informal gathering will be held at the Lidgerwood Community Center, 215 Park St. W, Lidgerwood.
She was born to Leonard and Doris Robinson on Aug. 27, 1940, in Norfolk, Nebraska. After high school, she went to beauty school and was a beautician for many years.
After raising her family in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Bonnie then moved to Gypsum, Colorado, where she had many friends and family. Her last year was spent in Lidgerwood to be closer to all of her children.
Survived by her siblings, Karron Folker of Omaha, Nebraska, Charles Robinson of Groton, South Dakota, Randall Robinson (Cheryl) of Aberdeen; her children, Michael Robinson (Ping) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Crystal Gutierrez of Aberdeen, Kevin Schaecher of Groton, Cari Schaecher (Dallas Marohl) of Lidgerwood, Kelly Mundhenke of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and daughter-in-law Mara Kleinschmidt of Gypsum; her beloved grandchildren, Jesse Mattson, Sierra Butler, Joshua Schaecher, Liam Kleinschmidt Schaecher, Benjamin Robinson, Elyanna Robinson; and her great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her father, Leonard Robinson, mother, Doris Clark, and sister, Patricia Woslager.
Bonnie loved spending time with family and friends, gardening, cooking and enjoying hours of knitting and doing needlepoint projects. Brimming with kindness and a great sense of humor, her personality was contagious to everyone she met. Bonnie’s family recalls her love of playing cards and bingo (where her competitive nature came out – stating many times, “I play to win!” and win she did!) Even though facing frequent health issues for most of her life, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all. Her bright smile and laughter will be missed tremendously. Bonnie will continue to watch over her family and friends, just as she stood beside each of them, over the years, with love, laughter and gratitude.
Memorials placed in Bonnie’s name are suggested to Boys Town, www.boystown.org, and to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Frank Family Funeral Home.
