Bruce Krause, 84

Bruce Nolan Krause, 84 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Funeral service was at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Bergen Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will be at Hillside Cemetery, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Bruce Nolan Krause was born Jan. 11, 1937 in Hankinson to Harry and Berniece (Scribner) Krause. He was baptized and confirmed at Wyndmere Lutheran Church. He attended Wyndmere school.
He entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 18, 1955, and was stationed in Fort George G Meade, Maryland. In 1956, he married Joan (Jan) Hitztale. Bruce’s father fell ill and Bruce was honorably discharged on Nov. 8, 1956 due to a family hardship. He went home to help his mother on the farm. Bruce together with his brother Bill, assisted Grandma farming and in their dairy operation until the barn burnt down in which time they no longer milked cows.
The union of Bruce and Jan brought two sons, Bruce Krause Jr and Byron Krause.
Bruce married Mary Jane (Molly) Kiebke Waasdorp on June 21, 1968 in Sisseton, South Dakota. They made their home in rural Lidgerwood just ¼ mile from the farm he grew up on. Brought to this union was Molly’s three children Larry, Randy and Brenda Waasdorp and Bruce’s two sons Bruce Jr and Byron Krause. Together Bruce and Molly had one daughter, Diane who was born in December 1969.
Bruce and Molly continued to farm until 1999 when they moved to town. Bruce worked at Wolfe Ford until retiring in 2013, he was a natural “car salesman” as he could tell a good story.
Bruce brought as much of the farm to town as he could. He loved to garden and had a meticulous yard. He worked in the garden and mowed the lawn until the day before he entered the hospital. He could be seen around town or going to the dump on his Polaris ranger.
Bruce was a member of Bergen Church, Lidgerwood rural fire board for 18 years and Dexter township board.
He is survived by his wife, Molly Krause, Lidgerwood; children: Diane and Gerry Neiber Lidgerwood, Bruce and Diane Krause Woodland, California, Larry (Cindy) Waasdorp, Moorhead, Minnesota, Randy Waasdorp, Hankinson and Brenda (Denis) Bozovsky, Park Rapids, Minnesota; 20 grandkids, 17 great grandkids (two on the way); Siblings: Lois Draper, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Carol Chalupnik, Bartlesville and William (Bill) Krause, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Berniece Krause, son: Byron Krause, brothers-in-law: Pat Draper and Don Chalupnik; sister-in-law: Arleen Krause and many friends and neighbors.
