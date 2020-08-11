Carol Burvee, 73, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota, following three months of complications after suffering a stroke. She is finally at peace from her ordeal, resting in the arms of the Lord.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Fern Bailey will officiate the service.
Carol Elizabeth Green was born July 16, 1947, to Elsie (Buck) and Doyle Green in Colfax, North Dakota. She grew up a tomboy with two older brothers, Robert and David. Their dad died when she was 4 1/2 years old. The family then moved to Fairmount, where they farmed and she attended Fairmount Public Schools.
Carol married Arv Burvee and together they farmed and worked to keep the farm in the family for over 100 years. After completing their 43rd farm season, the couple retired together in early 2020.
Carol enjoyed the outdoors, walking, gardening, and the peace and quiet of country living. She loved the land and running the combine during corn harvest. She had a soft heart for animals but loved her dogs most of all. She and Arv traveled to Europe three times, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and all across the U.S.; including visits to five presidential libraries.
She liked when her older brother drove in the yard, not knowing what he was bringing this time; a big rock for her garden, a pail of tomatoes, a bag of sweet corn, or just plain B.S.!
Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Arv Burvee; her son, Charles Burvee, of rural Fairmount; her daughter, Elizabeth (Larry) Lasch, of Wahpeton; grandchildren, Kasey (Lasch) Gibson, Gus Lasch, Douglas Burvee, and Carmen Burvee; a great-granddaughter, Elsie Gibson; brother, Robert (Paulette) Green, sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Frank Randall, numerous nieces and nephews and her dog, Sparky.
She was preceded in death by her parents who died 45 years apart; brother, David Green; and grandpa, August Buck.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
