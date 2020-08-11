Carol Burvee, 73, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota. 

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.  Pastor Fern Bailey will officiate the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

