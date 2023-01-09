Carol M. Bottchen, 81

Carol M. Bottchen never knew a stranger, made everyone feel welcome, laughed often and encouraged all she loved to be the best that they could be.
Formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, Carol was born on Nov. 19, 1941 to Paul and Selma Fiechtner in Edgeley, North Dakota. She was raised on a farm near Monango, North Dakota, where she learned to work hard and attended school, graduating as valedictorian in 1959. Carol was a cheerleader and basketball player, always proud that she still maintained the record for high score in a game at 39 points.
After high school, she worked as a telephone operator in Oakes, North Dakota, and later attended Gale Institute of Communications in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1961, Carol moved to Glendale, California, working for the telephone company and later for Transworld Airlines as a ticket agent. In 1961, Carol met Bob Bottchen and after a short engagement they were married in November 1962. They lived in Glendale for two years before moving back to Monango, and in November 1964 they moved to Hankinson where they started a family and raised their three children: Kim (Bottchen) Meyer, Kevin Bottchen and Khonda (Bottchen) Eckdahl.
Carol was an avid homemaker, mother and excellent cook. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and all kinds of crafting including painting, candle making, needlepoint and quilting. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, and served in the Lutheran Disaster Relief in 1997 for 18 months, along side Bob, serving the Sioux tribe in North Dakota, and many others in Minnesota, South Dakota and upstate New York. She worked as a part-time librarian, and later she became a master quilt designer, known as the “embellishing queen” by her fellow quilters.
In 2005, Carol and Bob moved to Lake Elsie, near Hankinson, where they spent 14 wonderful years enjoying sunrises and sunsets, often hosting kids, grandkids and many other family and friends.
In 2018, Carol and her husband moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to live with their youngest daughter and family where she made friends quickly. She persevered through major health problems with a joyful and grateful attitude, support of family and friends and a strong faith in God. She was a beacon of light to her neighbors in Brookdale Town Center in McMinnville where she lived for six months and where she peacefully passed away on Nov. 27, 2022, at age 81, surrounded by her family. She will be missed but not forgotten.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Kim Meyer and her sister-in-law, Connie Fiechtner.
A memorial service in honor of Carol’s life will be held at Church on the Hill in McMinnville, Oregon, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, officiated by Pastor Lon Eckdahl. A service in Hankinson will be held in the spring.
