Cecelia Brinkman, 96

Cecelia (Cece) Rosina Brinkman, 96, passed away June 5, 2021 in Visalia, California.
She was born April 5, 1925 to Henry and Joanna (King) Wawers in Sonora, North Dakota. As a child, her family moved to the Hankinson, North Dakota, area where they purchased a farm. She began school in a one-room school when she was 4 years old. As a 13-year-old, Cece was to sent live with a family member, so she could attend high school at St. Francis Academy in Hankinson, North Dakota. She graduated in 1942 as class valedictorian and moved to Fargo, North Dakota, to attend business school. She worked as a receptionist/bookkeeper for a small firm until moving to California to marry her high school sweetheart, Jim Brinkman, who was stationed there with the Marine Corps.
Jim and Cece were married on May 19,1944, on Treasure Island in San Francisco, California. After their marriage, Cece moved back to Eagle Rock, California, to work and later moved home to Hankinson, while Jim was in the South Pacific. Due to his father’s passing, Jim was discharged early and they returned to Hankinson and established a home until 1947 when they moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota, where Jim attended and graduated from UND. They moved to East Grand Forks, Minnesota. where Jim accepted a position to teach and coach at Sacred Heart Academy until 1958. In 1959, after a year in Bismarck, Jim accepted a position in Porterville,California, where he taught and coached and Cece became active in Mothers Club and volunteered in the library at St. Anne’s Elementary, which their children were attending. In 1977 they moved to Visalia, where Cece has resided until her death.
Cecelia was preceded in death by her husband, Jim of 50 years, her parents, Henry and Joanna Wawers, and her brother Sylvester.
She is survived by her children; daughter Bonnie (husband John)Armstrong, son Stephen (wife Anna), son James (wife Lynda), son Donald (wife Jane), daughter Enid Brinkman, daughter Erin (husband Kerry) Dynek, and son Brian Brinkman; brother Al Wawers, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and sister Shirley Schultz, Mantador, North Dakota; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Cece was always the smartest, most informed person in the room. She read two newspapers a day and always had a book on her bed stand. She had a marvelous head for business and finance and returned to the work force in her late 50s as a bookkeeper in the Visalia area. She was passionate about her beliefs and unafraid to make her positions clear when it came to politics and religion.
