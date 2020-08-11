Charles “Pat” Falk, 80, West Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Rosewood on Broadway in Fargo.
There was a funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo with a visitation one hour prior. The service was livestreamed on Boulger’s website. Burial was at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the United Cemetery in Hankinson.
Charles Patrick Falk was born on Oct. 29, 1939 to Charles and Margaret (Burrows) Falk in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He grew up in Hankinson and graduated from St. Francis Academy in 1958.
On Oct. 24, 1964, he was united in marriage to Diane Bladow in Hankinson. The couple made their home in Hankinson where they raised their four children.
Pat started his career at age 18, when he established Pat Falk Well Drilling. In 1969, he partnered with his brother, Jim, and the company became Falk Brothers Well Drilling. They later expanded their business to include HVAC and geothermal. Pat became known as the “Grandfather of Geothermal” and retired in 2017. Pat loved to talk, especially about his work and achievements. One of his many accomplishments is the lake home he built on Roy Lake in South Dakota that his family continues to enjoy, especially his grandchildren.
Following his retirement, Pat enjoyed gardening and woodworking. Being an inventor at heart, he loved to build and create. He was also a notorious joke and storyteller, who didn’t always need an audience. Remembered and loved as a quirky man whose silly one-liners will live on with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane; daughters, Nicole (Bob) Christensen, West Fargo, North Dakota; Amy (Darin) Dirkes, Baxter, Minnesota; grandchildren, Hannah and Isaac Christensen; Carter and Ruby Dirkes; siblings, Jim (Sheryl) Falk, Hankinson; and Mary Radke, Fargo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Vince Falk; and daughter, Rhonda Falk.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home.
