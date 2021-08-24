Clint Edward Gaukler, 52, of Lidgerwood passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation was held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood.
Clint Edward Gaukler was born on Oct. 22, 1968. in Breckenridge, the son of Andy and Ranae (Medenwaldt) Gaukler. He was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church and was confirmed on April 2, 1982 at St. Boniface. Clint graduated from Lidgerwood Public School on May 22, 1987. Shortly after high school he moved to Montana and worked for a rancher. He held various jobs thereafter including: hauling railroad ties for RRVW Railroad; carpentry work; roofing; making hay & selling bales; working for Wyum Farms and helping with other farm and ranch labor.
He enjoyed participating in local rodeos for several years and his love of horses continued on. He also enjoyed fishing, music, dancing, reading, watching westerns and giving the dogs rides around the farm. He greatly loved his nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Clint is survived by his parents: Andy & Ranae Gaukler; brother: Kevin, his wife Nancy (Burns) and their daughter Jacqueline; sister: Kari Curran, her husband Randy, their sons Evan and Kaden and daughter Jenna; sister: Brenda Syster, her husband Brent and their sons Jacob and Lucas; brother: Brian, his special friend Kris Kramer and daughter Hadley Brown; and many friends and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Andy and Minnie (Haase) Gaukler and Norman & Winifred (Milbrandt) Medenwaldt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.