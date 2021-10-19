Colleen “Tollie” Buckhouse, 71, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at Sanford hospital in Fargo, North Dakota Oct. 4, 2021 with her family by her side.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Tollie was born March 9, 1950 to Charles and Alice Hansen in Bismarck, North Dakota. She attended and graduated from Hankinson Public School. Tollie met the love of her life, Larry Buckhouse, and they were married for 52 years. Shortly after marriage they lived in the Minneapolis area and then moved back to Hankinson to raise their two sons: Scott and Jason.
Tollie worked very hard in her life from an early age, taking care of her eight siblings. She continued working various jobs until her retirement at the age of 65. Tollie was a very selfless lady and cared deeply for her family. She was a fabulous cook and loved to garden and can her tomato juice and salsas.
Tollie is survived by her husband Larry of 52 years, her two sons, Scott Buckhouse and Jason Buckhouse, her grandchildren, Alyssa (Tyler) Klugman, Colton Buckhouse, Mollie Buckhouse and Emma Buckhouse; great granddaughter Harper Rose Klugman; siblings: Judy Motzko, Cindy (Gary) Zacher, Lynn (Kevin) Ellertson, Bruce (Jan) Hansen, Chad (Debbie) Hansen and Gordie (Wendy) Hansen; in-laws: Annette Buckhouse, JoAnn (Glenn) Bladow, Kenneth (Marcia) Buckhouse, Harold (Marlene) Buckhouse, Daryl (Judy) Buckhouse, Audrey (Dean) Hartleben, Bev Buckhouse Grohnke, Susan (Tom) Hermes and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tollie is preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Alice Hansen, brothers, Tim and Randy, grandparents, mother and father-in-law, Gilbert and Ruth Buckhouse, brothers-in-law, Orville Buckhouse and Dale (Spanky) Buckhouse.
In lieu of flowers please give memorials to United Church of Christ, Hankinson or a charity of your choice.
