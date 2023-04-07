Curtis Allen Foertsch, 70 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. all at St. Philip's Catholic Church, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral mass at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Curtis Allen Foertsch was born Feb. 22, 1953 in Breckenridge. The son of Joseph and Doris (Davis) Foertsch. He was raised in Wyndmere, North Dakota, until the age of 10 when his father passed away. Then his mother moved him and his siblings to Hankinson. Curt graduated from Hankinson High School in 1972. He married Beverly Siegel from Wheaton, Minnesota on April 5, 1975. They made their home in Hankinson and raised their two sons Kolby and Tyson.
Over the years he worked in construction, excavating, and plumbing. Curt spent the majority of his years driving semi-trucks, in which he was fortunate enough to visit 48 states. Up until his passing, for over the past 15 years, Curt had been driving truck for one of his oldest friends Jeff Medenwald.
Curt always seemed to know someone anywhere he went and had a memory everyone could count on. He enjoyed traveling around to auctions with his wife, and doing projects around the house with his two sons. If nothing else, you could always find him catching up with friends at the local watering hole for a "bump" or two.
Curt is survived by his wife Beverly Foertsch; sons Kolby Foertsch (Wahpeton, ND) and Tyson Foertsch (Wahpeton, ND); His mother Doris Riemann (Hankinson, ND); siblings Sandy(David) Link, Jean(Keith) Witt, Jolene(Gary) Schiltz, Paul(Doris) Foertsch, Dale Foertsch, and Chuck(Jill) Foertsch; step-brothers Joe(Carol) Riemann, Richard Riemann, and James(Sherry) Riemann; half-brother William(Wendy) Riemann; sister-in-law Kathleen(Neil) Prochnow; brothers-in-law Harvey(Debbie) Siegel, Dennis(Janet) Siegel, Neil(Janet) Siegel, Robin(Tami) Siegel and Lancy(Lynn) Siegel. As well as many other family and friends.
Curt is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Foertsch; step-father William Riemann; mother-in-law Lorise Siegel; father-in-law Loran Siegel; nephews James(JD) Link and Reed Prochnow.