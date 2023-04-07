Curtis Allen Foertsch, 70

Curtis Allen Foertsch, 70 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. all at St. Philip's Catholic Church, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral mass at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.

Curtis Allen Foertsch was born Feb. 22, 1953 in Breckenridge. The son of Joseph and Doris (Davis) Foertsch. He was raised in Wyndmere, North Dakota, until the age of 10 when his father passed away. Then his mother moved him and his siblings to Hankinson. Curt graduated from Hankinson High School in 1972. He married Beverly Siegel from Wheaton, Minnesota on April 5, 1975. They made their home in Hankinson and raised their two sons Kolby and Tyson.

