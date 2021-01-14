Cynthia Lee O'Hara, 63.

Mrs. Cynthia (Cindy) Lee O’Hara (Fish) died peacefully in Fargo, North Dakota, on Jan. 11, 2021 at the age of 63.
She is survived by her children: Blaine (Elizabeth) O’Hara of Wahpeton, North Dakota; Justin (Joline) O’Hara of Hankinson, North Dakota; Rhonda O’Hara of Fargo; James (Angie) O’Hara of Aledo, Texas; and Santanya O’Hara of New Town, North Dakota.
Cindy was born on April 9, 1957 in Gettysburg, South Dakota, to Hank and Ruth Fish. She married Ronald Dean O’Hara of Pembina, North Dakota, in May 1974. She graduated from University of Mary, Bismarck, North Dakota, with a degree in psychology and sociology in 1997. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, attending as many concerts as possible, and tending to the needs of others close to her.
A prayer service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2021, at Frank Funeral Home, Hankinson. Msgr. Brian Donahue will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cindy’s life. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please support her absolute love of animals by donating to your local Humane Society or animal shelter. Condolences may be sent to 316 1st Ave SE, Hankinson, ND 58041.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.