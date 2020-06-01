Daniel Leo Ehli, 71

Daniel Leo Ehli, 71, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Villa Maria Nursing Home, Fargo, North Dakota.

A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Daniel Leo Ehli was born on Feb. 10, 1949 to Leo and Leona Ehli. Dan left Lidgerwood, North Dakota, to attend the Grafton State School at the age of 12. In 1970 he was among the first class of graduation from the state school.

He then moved to Fargo where he lived in various group homes until his employment as a dishwasher at Fargo Country Club. He then lived in his own apartment for several years before moving back into a Fraser group home. Since breaking his ankle he lived at Villa Maria for the past 10 years. Dan was an avid phone caller and kept in touch with his family.

He is survived by his father Leo, Fargo, his three siblings Evelyn Honl (Greg) Sioux Falls, Stephen Ehli (Brenda) Lidgerwood and Geralyn Heitkamp (Francis) Fargo; 11 nieces and nephews and 11 great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Frank Family Funeral Home.

