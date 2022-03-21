David Tiegs, 72
David Tiegs, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of March 19 after a long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, followed by the prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Belford Lutheran Church, rural Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 25, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. all at the church. Burial with military honors will be at St. John’s Belford Cemetery.
David Lynn Tiegs was born July 6, 1949, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Armand and Bernice (Kuehl) Tiegs. He was baptized on July 29 at home and confirmed his faith on April 7, 1963. He attended public school in Hankinson, and after high school worked for Gutzmer Construction.
He joined the U.S. Army in April 1969 and served one tour of duty in Vietnam. He was discharged in November 1970. On returning home, David joined his dad in the family farming business which he continued into his later years. David also operated T&G Sanitation for about 20 years starting in 1992.
David was married to Rosan Birnbaum on Oct. 26, 1985. Their marriage was blessed with two sons: Jacob Dale and Seth David.
David would later be married to Debbie Medenwald on Sept. 30, 1995.
David’s particular passion was raising Angus cattle. He was a member of the American Angus Association as well as the Sheyenne Valley Grazing Association. His son Jake would tell you that he was happiest when he was out feeding his cattle. He served on the Farmers Mill and Elevator board for many years as well.
He was a proud member of the Mantador VFW Post No. 9317 where he served as Commander and the Hankinson American Legion Eberhard Post No. 88. He enjoyed spending time and telling stories with his comrades there.
David was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Belford Township and served as Chairman of the church at various times.
Throughout his years, David enjoyed playing softball, his team capturing the Old Pro State Championship in 1984. He enjoyed hunting, bowling and would round out his later years with an annual fishing trip to Canada. He enjoyed watching sports, remaining an avid Minnesota Vikings fan until the end. He liked to visit with people and spending time with his grandchildren.
David will most certainly be missed by family and friends alike.
He was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his sons Jacob (Amy) and Seth; siblings Bruce (Cindy) Tiegs, Brenda (Ron) Lugert, Jolene Tiegs, Paul (Beth) Tiegs and Jeanine (Andy) Asp; Stepchildren Christy (Sam) Koehler, Heather (Jason) Steenbock, Jenny Bladow and Mike Medenwald; step-grandchildren MaKenna, Callie, Chloe, Olivia, Austin, Jordan, Kylee, Courtney, Charlee and BryLeigh as well as several nieces and nephews.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
