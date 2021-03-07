David William Berndt, 68, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away March 4, 2021 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from noon – 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood. Burial with military honors will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

