Dean Krump, 61, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021, at his home in rural Tintah, Minnesota, with his wife by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Tintah, with Fr. Stanley Wieser and Fr. Leo Moenkedick officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Gall’s Catholic Cemetery. Honorary urn bearers will be Dean Holtz, Danny O’Meara, LeRoy Berg Jr., Dave Heley, Bradan Krump and Matthew Wais.

Dean Curtis Krump was born on Dec. 23, 1959, in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Edward and LuMae Krump. Dean married Rita O’Meara on June 26, 1982, and lived on the Delzel Farm. In 1992, they moved to the home farm where he grew up, and continued to farm with his brother Jeff. Dean was the fella that loved to visit with folks, and was never lost for words. Dean enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with Rita, camping with the family and grandkids, crop checking with buddies, telling stories, and having his right-hand man, grandson Jaxson, helping on the farm. Dean was always there to support family and friends with a true smile.

Dean was blessed with two sons that he loved dearly, Jeremy and Stephen. Dean is survived by his wife Rita, son Stephen, grandchildren Jayce, Carter, Ryland (Jeremy’s children) and Makenna, Aubree and Jaxson (Stephen’s children). Also, surviving him are his siblings Kay (Jim) Bertelsen of Hankinson, North Dakota; Cindy (Robert) Matejcek of Wahpeton, North Dakota; Susan (David) Raguse of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; Scott (Sandy) Krump of Fairmount, North Dakota; and Jeff (Dawn) Krump of Tintah, Minnesota; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents Edward and LuMae, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Wilbur and Gertrude O’Meara, and his son Jeremy.

