Delores Klenzman, 88, passed away Feb. 15, 2021, in her home in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Masks will be required.
Delores was born May 5, 1932, in rural Lidgerwood. She was the daughter of Emill and Anna (Sedjo) Mumm. On Feb. 20, 1960, she was united in marriage to Orrin Klenzman who passed away in 1980.
As an artist, Delores created many oil paintings, hand-sewn quilts, fur coats and hats, knitted sweaters and baskets and much, much more. When she went to business school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after high school, she took art classes and developed a love for classical music and opera. She also was a veracious reader and enjoyed classical literature as well as mystery novels. She also enjoyed travel and outdoor adventures such as hiking the Grand Canyon and white water rafting. Delores took many bus trips and road trips across the U.S.
In memory of Delores Klenzman, please send donations to NDAEA (North Dakota Arts Education Association), 704 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102 or online: www.NDAEA.org/donate.
Delores was a beloved mother to Robert (Lisa) Klenzman and Deborah (Nick) Carlson and beloved sister to Donald (Joan) Mumm and Karen (Sheldon) Schooler. Her grandson, Jon Klenzman will miss her dearly.
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
