Dennis G. Bellin, 89, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly Hankinson, was called by his Heavenly Father on March 25, 2022.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson.  The funeral will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1. Burial with Military Honors will be at Immanuel Lutheran church cemetery.

Dennis was born to William and Caroline (Nietzel) Bellin on Sept. 25, 1932, at their home in rural Hankinson. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church.  He attended school at Immanuel Lutheran Parochial and Hankinson Public. While attending school he worked at the movie theater running the projector for 15 shows a week.

He married Mercedes Place on Oct. 26, 1952.  He served in the U.S. Army. (He received his draft notice the day Mercedes bought her wedding dress.)  Therefore their first years of married life were spent traveling to different military bases. 

Upon discharge from the Army, he worked for Jack Place Sand and Gravel. He also worked construction and later for Hankinson Creamery. In 1966 he began employment with the Soo Line Railroad from which he retired in 1992.   

Dennis and Mercedes loved to dance.  He played golf and even got a hole in one. They loved to travel and spent 17 winters in Arizona living in their large motor home. They were active in the park and were shuffleboard champions several times.  He also liked to make things with stained glass.

Dennis is survived by his wife Mercedes of nearly 70 years; two daughters, Carolyn (Mark) Schlenvogt and Lora (Annette Bingham) Bellin; three grandchildren, Eric Hansen, Sarah (Tommy) Ray and Kylie (Travis) Lowseth, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Dennis Jr., and sister Fern Branson.

Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

