Diane Ehlers, 75

Diane M. Ehlers, age 75, of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away April 22, 2021, at Sanford Wheaton Hospital.
A Private Family Service is being planned for a later date.
Diane was born June 18, 1945 to Roy “Boots” and Margaret (Scheller) Brummond. Diane was baptized in St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson. She attended school at St. Francis Academy in Hankinson, North Dakota and graduated high school from St. Joseph Academy in Omaha, Nebraska. After graduation she attended Interstate Business College in Fargo, North Dakota. Diane worked at NDSU in a secretarial position following graduation.
On Dec. 11, 1965 Diane married Gary Ehlers at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monson Township, rural Wheaton. During this time Diane farmed alongside Gary, enjoyed her flower beds, vegetable garden, baking, cooking and caring for her family.
Diane is survived by her husband Gary of 55 years; two sons: Danny Ehlers of Duncan, Arizona; and Stacey (Carrie) Ehlers of Wheaton; three grandchildren: Dylan, Kelsey and Jarred Ehlers; brother Greg (Ginny) Brummond of Ramsey, Minnesota; and sister Janelle (Alan) Wieser of Hankinson.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Douglas D. Ehlers, sister Joanne Naghavi and brother Craig Brummond.
To sign the online guestbook visit bainbridgefuneral home.com.
