Donald Gary Ault, 78

Donald Gary Ault, 78 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at Dakota Estates, Lidgerwood.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Donald Gary Ault was born July 24, 1942 in Los Angeles, California, the son of Donald & Greta (Odegaard) Ault. He was raised in San Pedro and graduated in 1960 from San Pedro High School. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army. Two years of his service was spent in Germany. Donald worked for AT&T for 40 years. In 2014 he moved to Lidgerwood, North Dakota.

He was a member of the San Pedro Elks and he loved to go to the casino.

He is survived by his son: Donald Ault, San Pedro, California; daughter: Michelle Quintero, Lidgerwood, North Dakota; step-daughters: Kathy (Lyle) Willprecht and Kelly (Neal) Haaland; sister: Kathy (Carlos) Gomez; brother-in-law: Robert Roque; grandchildren: Jonathan and Charlene Castro, David Hernandez, Jr., Angel, Megan and Lino Quintero, Donald J. and Jax Ault; great grandchildren: JoJo and Jeremy Castro, Louella, Oliver and Olivia Ault; god-daughter: Celena Roldan; step grandchildren: Jameson, Allisa and Nicole Willprecht, Harmony, Heather, Haley and Hanah Haaland.

Donald is preceded in death by his grandparents Steck and Margaret Ault, and Herman and Mattie Odegaard; parents Donald and Greta Ault; and sister Karen Roque.

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

