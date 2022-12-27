Donald Joseph Kuzel

Donald Joseph Kuzel, 83

In the early evening of Dec. 21, 2022, Donald Joseph Kuzel, 83, passed away peacefully. He was surrounded by his children who were praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet as he made his transition from this world to the next. He got to celebrate the biggest birthday party of the year in heaven on Christmas.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Kuzel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags