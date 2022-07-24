Donna Jean Spellerberg, 92
Donna Jean Spellerberg, 92 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with family by her side.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Donna Jean Spellerberg, 92
Donna Jean Spellerberg, 92 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with family by her side.
Rosary to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood, following mass.
Donna Spellerberg was born on April 6, 1930, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Viola (Schemmel) Wulfekuhle. Donna was raised on the family farm with her three brothers and five sisters. Early on the family moved to a farm north of Breckenridge, Minnesota, where she attended St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge. The family then moved to Wendel, Minnesota.
On July 30, 1951, Donna was united in marriage to Jerome Spellerberg in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. To this union, three children were born to share in their life.
Donna was special lady serving many roles including a farm wife, trickster, Red Hatter, homemaker, caretaker and an ambulance driver to name a few, as well as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Together they farmed acreage north of Breckenridge, and northwest of Fairmount. In June 1979 they moved to Lidgerwood where they spent the largest part of their farming lives.
Jerome passed away on May 6, 1998 and Donna continued to live in Lidgerwood.
Donna was known for several things, she never did anything small, didn’t matter if it was a basic cooking recipe, canning, patching clothes, or turquoise jewelry. She lived life in a BULK way. She loved bringing the family together, making hundreds of apple pies, sewing quilts, roller skating, painting pottery, and bowling. During the farming season, she could be found in the combine, driving a beet truck, or doing anything she could to help. When she relaxed it usually involved reading or a bowling trip, where she competed in several state and national tournaments. She cared about family and loved to travel to see and connect with friends and family. She was known for her “stink eye” look when she disapproved, so you always knew how she felt about ideas or people. She was passionate about her faith in God, as she was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Donna is survived by her sons Jerome A. (Sandy) Spellerberg, Lidgerwood, and Richard (Cindy) Spellerberg, Mooreton, North Dakota; daughter Roxanne (John) Wall, Westminster, Colorado; seven grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren; sisters Joyce (Don) Swendrud, Monticello, Minnesota, Lovie (Bruce) Brough, New Brighton, Minnesota, and Karey MacKey, Waverly, Kentucky; sisters-in-law Alice Kuhle, St. Peter, Minnesota, and Rose Wulfekuhle, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Viola, husband Jerome; brothers Leo Kuhle, Chuck and James (Emily) Wulfekuhle; sisters Virginia (Leo) Miller and Gen (Willford) Tomky, two infant siblings and daughter in-law Shawn Spellerberg.
In lieu of memorials, please donate to the Lidgerwood Ambulance Service in Donna’s memory.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com
Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Copyright © 2000- • Daily News / News Monitor • 601 Dakota Ave, Wahpeton, ND 58075 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The WAHPETON DAILY NEWS & NEWS-MONITOR are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.