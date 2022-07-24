Donna Jean Spellerberg, 92

Donna Jean Spellerberg, 92

Donna Jean Spellerberg, 92 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with family by her side.

