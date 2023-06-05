Dorothy Huckle, 85

Dorothy Huckle, 85, of rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away suddenly Monday, May 29, at her home. The funeral service was at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3, at Bergen Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood. Visitation was 12-2 p.m. at the church.

Dorothy (Scott) Huckle was born May 13, 1938, in Spiritwood, North Dakota, to Adwolt and Ruth (Butts) Scott. She attended country school in Spiritwood and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1955. She attended North Dakota State University towards a degree in home economics. She met the love of her life, Dave Huckle, while in college and they married June 6, 1959. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary next week.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Huckle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags