Elaine Oster, 87

Elaine Oster, 87 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. all at the church.

