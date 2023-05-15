Elaine Oster, 87 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. all at the church.
Elaine Joyce Oster was born Aug. 10, 1935 in Hankinson, North Dakota, to Fred and Esther Roeder. She grew up on a farm south of Hankinson with her three siblings. Elaine married the love of her life, Tony Oster on June 3, 1967. Elaine was a stay-at-home mom and loved taking care of her eight children. Once the children were grown, Elaine worked at the Lidgerwood grocery store until she retired.
Elaine was devoted to her Catholic faith and was willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed having a great time with family and friends. She enjoyed working in the garden with her husband Tony and having friendly banter at the local watering holes. She mentioned many times that she has had such a great life and married the best man in the world.
Elaine is survived by her husband Tony Oster, eight children, Tina (Darcy) Gjestvang, Doug (Barb) Dahlgren, Darwin Dahlgren, Gerald (Tammy) Oster, Marie Oster, Tammy Oster, Sherry (Jamie) Meide and Tony Jr. (Julie) Oster. She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and her two siblings Janice and Sharon.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Esther Roeder and her sibling Roger Roeder.