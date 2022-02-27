Elmer W. Knaak, 79 of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Burial will be later in the spring at United Cemetery.
Elmer W. Knaak was born on May 3, 1942, in Hankinson, son of Walter and Della (Boldt) Knaak. He grew up on the farm and then moved into Hankinson, where he attended Hankinson Public Schools, graduating in 1961. Elmer worked for multiple grocery stores including E. Haukeness, Dales Jack and Jill’s, Bobs Fairway, Dyste, and Millers. Elmer was a big Bison fan, attending basketball games and football games with his niece Vicky. In his free time Elmer enjoyed visiting with family and friends, doing yard work, going out to the farm, trips to Fargo and decorating for Christmas (his favorite holiday).
Elmer was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ where he was confirmed.
Elmer is survived by sister Darlene Wallmann (Hankinson), nephew Donnie Wallmann (Hankinson) Nieces Vicky Schroeder (Harwood, North Dakota) Kristie Hiesler (West Fargo North Dakota) Connie Bruner (Pewaukee, Wisconsin) with several great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Della Knaak, sister Elaine Knaak and brother-in-law Carl Wallmann (all from Hankinson).
