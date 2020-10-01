Emery J. Kratcha, 87, of rural Cayuga, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. followed by the funeral mass at 1 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Emery Joseph Kratcha was born Jan. 1, 1933 in Cayuga, North Dakota, the son of Art & Clara (Woytassek) Kratcha. He grew up on the farm and attended school in Cayuga, North Dakota. Emery farmed and then entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 26, 1954.
On June 4, 1955 he was united in marriage to Fern Kieser at the Post Chapel, Edgewood, Maryland. Emery was discharged on Jan. 25, 1956 and returned to Cayuga and farmed. Fern passed away on May 2, 2010 and Emery continued to live on the farm.
Emery was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, and the Cayuga American Legion Post #294.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law: Jill Kratcha, Langdon, ND, grandchildren: April & Paige, brothers: James Kratcha, Hankinson, North Dakota and Lyle (Sharda) Kratcha, Golden, Colorado.
He is preceded in death by his parents Art and Clara, wife Fern, son Lynn Kratcha, Maryland, brother Archie Kratcha and sister Marion Schonhoff.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.
