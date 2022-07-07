Ernest S. Johnson, 95 of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, followed by an 8 p.m. prayer service, at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral service, at the Viking Lutheran Church, rural Walcott, North Dakota. Burial will be in the Viking Lutheran Cemetery.
Ernest S. Johnson was born April 20, 1927 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Samuel and Annie (Hoaby) Johnson of Walcott. He was the youngest of 13 children. When his parents retired to Wyndmere, North Dakota, Ernie moved there with them and graduated from Wyndmere High School. Then he went into the army just before World War II ended. Ernie ended up in Minneapolis where he worked in new home construction. While there, he met and married the love of his life, Elaine Clemons, on July 1, 1949.
After marriage, Ernie and Elaine lived in New Town, North Dakota, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and then Hankinson. In 1967 they moved to a farm five miles west of Hankinson. In recent years, Ernie resided at the Pioneer Cottages and St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge. Ernie spent nine years working for the railroad, nine years in the hardware and variety store business in Hankinson and 17 years as the postmaster of Hankinson.
Ernie and Elaine have six children: Glenn (Kathy) of Oglesby, Illinois, Robert (Roxanne) of Pinckney, Michigan, Charles of Bloomington, Illinois, James (Debra) of New Port Richey, Florida, Suzanne Cleary of Phoenix, Arizona, and Samuel of Wahpeton. They have 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Ernie enjoyed dabbling in hogs, had chickens, geese, a few cattle, Shetland ponies and there was always a beloved German Shepard along with cats galore on their hobby farm. He never met a Ford Tractor he didn’t love. He restored lots of them and rode them in many local parades. He always had a big garden with lots of potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet corn.
Ernie was a Third Degree Mason and active in the Union Congregational Church. Each summer he enjoyed a fishing trip to Canada with his fishing buddies. The coffee pot was always on and Ernie will always be remembered for fixing a big family breakfast which had great conversation around it.
