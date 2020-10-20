Eunice Irene Mumm Anderson, 85, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota, due to complications from a fall in her home.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Visitation will continue from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood. Rev. Dr. Adam Filipek will officiate. Please be respectful and either attend the prayer service or the funeral service, not both, due to limited seating.
Eunice Irene Mumm Anderson was born Jan. 20, 1935 at her parent’s farm in Duerr Township, Richland County, rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota to Julia (Krieser) Mumm and Leonard Emil Mumm. She was baptized and confirmed at Holy Cross Ev. Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood.
She attended rural school at Duerr No. 4 for eight years. Eunice had perfect attendance all eight years of her grade school. She graduated from Lidgerwood High School, the class of 1953. In the fall of 1953, she attended New York Hairdresser’s Academy in Fargo. Following the completion of her training, she successfully became licensed as a shop manager operator and worked at a beauty salon in the Wahpeton Hotel in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Eunice married Kermit Kenneth Anderson on May 21, 1954 at Holy Cross Ev. Lutheran Church. Kermit asked her to be his partner on the farm three miles North of Lidgerwood, but she continued to cut and perm hair for many of the neighbor ladies. She gave thousands of haircuts to her kids, grandkids, and friends. She never left home without a perfect hairdo and her nails polished, even if the day involved picking rocks by hand.
Eunice was a wonderful hostess and invited anyone and everyone into her home for a meal or coffee and a treat. She cared for her father Leonard for many years until his death, and so prepared meals for a family of nine, three times a day. There was usually someone who would be invited in to share the meal and we can’t remember running out of food.
Eunice also cared for her husband Kermit as he battled many years of cancer treatments until his death on Dec. 13, 1999. After Kermit’s death, Eunice continued to live and work on the farm. She loved to raise a large garden and always had a few chickens. Her egg sales brought two brothers to her home to purchase eggs. Peter Haas loved her farm fresh eggs and fell in love with Eunice too. Eunice and Peter enjoyed many years of fun outings for supper, and spending times at the numerous family activities.
In 2018, Eunice volunteered to become one of the first people in the world to try a research heart project. At 83 years old, she didn’t hesitate to blaze the trail for many people who will benefit from this procedure.
Kermit and Eunice had a large family, which was always Eunice’s wish. Eunice loved her kids and grandkids, and welcomed the next grandchild as if it were her first. She will be greatly missed by all of them, especially at the holidays when she opened her home and welcomed them all home.
Eunice was a lifetime member of Holy Cross Ev. Lutheran Church and Holy Cross LWML. She was also a member of the Barney VFW and the Lidgerwood American Legion Auxiliaries.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kermit K. Anderson, Sr., her son Michael Anderson (Oct. 21, 2000), her mother Julia (Krieser) Mumm, her father Leonard Emil Mumm, sisters: Clara Berndt and infant sister Rose Mumm. She is also preceded in death by numerous Anderson family members.
She is survived by her very special friend Peter Haas; son Brian (Dawn) Anderson and family: Brandi Anderson and her son Hunter, Desi (Joe) Possehl and their kids: Colton and Addison, Marshall Anderson (Alicia Anderson) and Dylan Anderson; daughter: Brenda (Steve) Ehli and family: Steve (Samantha) Ehli II and their kids: Booker and Tucker, Arielle (Josh) Stroh, Dustin (Jessica) Ehli, Sally (Jamie) Mann and their kids: Brody, Otto and Cyrus; Sonny (Samantha) Ehli and their son Wyatt; Jasper Ehli; Daughter: Barbara (Rob) Stanton and family: Mitch Stanton, Lizzy (Daniel) Claroni, Summer Stanton (Justin Hanig) and Grayson Stanton (Nina Todero); Son: Kermit Jr. (Connie) Anderson and family: Bill Anderson (Megan Huseth) and their kids, Michael and Jacob, Kaci (Nick) Manikowski and their kids: Rylee, Haedyn and Hadley, Mikenzie Anderson; Deb Anderson (Dan Thompson) and her family: Nick (Nicki) Podliska and their family: Mary, Greta & Oliver, Sadie (Luke) Siemieniewski and their family: Kara, Ava and Ethan, Kellie Kay (Scott) Wettstein and their son: Jonah and Cassie Podliska; granddaughter: Ashlynn (Alex) Wendel and their son: Arthur.
Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.
