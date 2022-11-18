Eva Slabik, 91

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be at St. Martin’s Cemetery, Geneseo, North Dakota. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Eva Slabik was born on Nov. 10, 1931, in McIntosh County, rural Wishek, North Dakota to Gabriel and Magdelane (Lacher) Miller. Eva attended grade school in Freidenstahl Township, McIntosh County, rural Wishek, North Dakota. She went to high school at St. Mary’s in Bismarck, North Dakota. Eva farmed with her brother Gabriel and taught country school for 5 1/2 years. In 1957 she moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota, and was secretary to a pathologist.
On June 27, 1959, she was united in marriage to Peter Slabik Sr. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, rural Linton, North Dakota. They later would have four children – three sons and one daughter.
Eva had many hobbies such as gardening, knitting, tatting, embroidering, baking, decorating cakes for all occasions, and sewing, which included quilting, and alterations. She was active in the St. Martin’s (Geneseo) and St.’s Anne and Joachim (Fargo) Church communities.
Due to poor health, Peter and Eva moved to Fargo in 2005. After Peter moved to the nursing home in February of 2006, Eva spent mornings with Peter and enjoyed playing cards while becoming friends with many wonderful people. After Peter’s death, Eva continued to live in Fargo and later moved to Riverview, and later to St. Catherine’s in South Fargo until her death Nov. 14, 2022.
Eva is survived by four children and six grandchildren: Peter (Brenda) Slabik Jr. of West Fargo, North Dakota, children: Peter Ryan Slabik, La Nae (Matt) Schick, and Nicole Slabik; Lawrence Slabik of Bismarck; Timothy (Pamela) Slabik of Maplewood, Minnesota; Julie (Mark) Zachmeier of Mandan, North Dakota, children: Courtney, Shelby, and Alyssa Zachmeier.