Fr. Edward “Ed” Sherman, 92

Fr. Edward “Ed” Sherman, 92, Catholic Priest of the Diocese of Fargo, North Dakota, died peacefully on Saturday morning, Feb. 4, 2023 under the wonderful care of the staff at St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson, North Dakota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Francis Convent Chapel, Hankinson, with Bishop John T. Folda presiding. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Francis Convent Chapel.  Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday morning. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, at a later date.



Tags