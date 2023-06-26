Francis Birnbaum, 93 of Hankinson, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Josie Harper Hospice House, Omaha, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Francis Theodore Birnbaum was born July 5, 1929, to Theodore P. Birnbaum & Augusta M. (Pilarski) on the family farm in Elma Township. He was baptized at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. He attended and boarded at St. Francis Academy thru the eighth grade, while boarding there he worked on the sisters’ farm & gardens. He worked for some time at the Hankinson Creamery before moving to Wahpeton, to work a milk delivery route there. He then returned home to work full time on the family farm.
Francis met a local country schoolteacher, Harriet Hanson, from New England, North Dakota, who boarded with the John Wilm family one mile North of the home place. Fran & Harriet married on June 26, 1952. Their first year of marriage they lived with his parents & two younger brothers until they purchased their own farm, two miles west of the home place.
During their married years they welcomed three sons and three daughters: Wade 1953, Roxan 1954, Rosan 1956, Rita 1958, Dale 1961 and Mikel 1964. Francis was very active, along side his wife, in the CCD and CYO programs at St. Philip’s for many years. He was also active on the Calvary Cemetery Board. He spent many hours lifting & straightening stones, filling in sunken graves with new dirt & seeding grass on the graves. He recruited his grandsons, CCD and CYO students to help him in this area to pass on his knowledge of work and service.
Francis and Harriet moved to Hankinson in 1996 in a new double wide where he continued to live after Harriet’s passing in 2008. Francis spent many years helping and working at Rosie’s Bakery, even while he still farmed and taking care of his wife and grandkids and the cemetery.
Francis is survived by his son, Wade (Maria) Chicago and Florida; daughters: Roxan Bulanda, Omaha & Rosan Tiegs, Hankinson; grandchildren: Erica (Rick) Steinspring, Erin, Michael, Jim and Jerry Bulanda, all of Omaha, Jake (Amy), Hankinson and Seth, Perry, Iowa; great grandchildren: Isabella, Kenna, Callie and Chloe of Hankinson, Kaleb, Daleanna, Kahne, Lena, Addelynn, Braelyn, Jon, Addrianna and Jon and a great-great grandchild Laila, all of Omaha, great grandchildren, Ryan, Carley, Jordan, Peyton all of Carter Lake, Iowa; sister-in-law: Mary Ann Birnbaum, Wahpeton, and brother-in-law Hugo (Diana) Hanson, New England and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ted and Augusta, wife Harriet. Sons: Dale and Mikel, daughter Rita, brothers: Ted (Mary) and Leonard, sisters: Julia (Maurice) Lenzen, Delores (Irvin) Helvik, Gertrude and Joann, brother & sister-in-law Harris and Elaine Hanson, mother and father-in-law Isabel & Henry Hanson.