Francis Birnbaum, 93

Francis Birnbaum, 93

Francis Birnbaum, 93 of Hankinson, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Josie Harper Hospice House, Omaha, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023, followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.

To plant a tree in memory of Francis Birnbaum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags