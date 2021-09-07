Frank Ciesynski, 94

Frank Martin Ciesynski, 94, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation will be from 9:30–11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Geneseo, North Dakota. Burial will be in St. Martin’s Cemetery, Geneseo.
Frank Martin Ciesynski was born March 30, 1927, in rural Geneseo, the son of Frank Sr. and Hilda (Pekarski) Ciesynski. He grew up on the farm and attended Herman No. 4 Country School. He helped on the family farm and then worked for Twin Cities Ammunitions. After that he worked for Colins Construction in Fargo, North Dakota, Gerald Baker Construction, Tenifer’s Construction and then Bernie Mahrer Construction until he retired in 2000.
Frank moved to Lidgerwood in 1976 where he lived until entering Dakota Estates, Lidgerwood.
He was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He loved gardening, canning and was a good carpenter.
Frank is survived by a brother: Bernie (Sandy) Ciesynski; sister: Veronica Ficenec and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Hilda; brothers: George, Ray, Jerome, Clarence and Edward; sister: Delores Kuemper and aunt: Gladys Ciesynski.
