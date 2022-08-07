Gary Hubrig, 69, Hankinson, North Dakota, died in his home surrounded by his family on Aug. 5, 2022, after a month-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., all at the church. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hankinson.
Gary was born March 25, 1953, in Hankinson, to Melvin and Doris (Cossette) Hubrig. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, North Dakota.
Gary was a very mischievous child and had many adventures with his siblings while growing up on the farm. He attended Waldo No. 2 grade school and graduated from Hankinson High School in 1971. He graduated from NDSCS in 1972 with a degree in environmental systems and became a jack-of-all-trades and everyone’s go-to guy.
Gary loved to work. He shared his many talents by working at many places including Minn-Dak, driving the maintainer for Waldo Township, digging graves, and finally as director of maintenance at St. Gerard’s Nursing Home. He was also a general contractor and built many hotels across the Midwest and farmed in his spare time. He served on the Board of Education and taught Sunday School at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, served on the Board of Trustees at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson.
He married Deborah Hentges in 1972 and they had three children – Jennifer, Travis and Kyle. They later divorced and in 1986, Gary met his forever love, Kari Buck, while practicing for the Hankinson Centennial Pageant. They married in 1988 and they had two children – Adam and Alyson.
When Gary wasn’t at work, he could be found in his garden or shop with his flannel shirt and blue cup. He was incredibly proud of his huge gardens and homemade sausage and loved sending all who visited home with a bag of goodies. He enjoyed cooking and was often asked to make his delicious potato salad for events. Gary loved to dance, and his dance card was always full, but he always saved the last dance for Kari.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kari; his children: Jennifer (Daryl) Hubrig, Travis (Joni) Hubrig, Kyle Hubrig, Adam (Tiffany) Hubrig, and Alyson (Scott) Jezusko; his grandchildren: Lucas (Courtney), Shelby, Kaleb, Grace, Kennedy, Norah, and Natalie; three great-grandchildren: Alexa, Zander, and Reed; his mother, Doris Hubrig; his mother-in-law, Marcy Buck; his siblings: Ron (Gloria) Hubrig, Doreen (Leon) Bladow, Dianne (Jim) Sedler, Cheryl (Al) Held, Steve (Lori) Hubrig, Brenda (Scott) Radloff, Renae (Mark) Bassingthwaite, Deb (Kevin) Mauch; his siblings-in-law: Cheryl Hubrig, Karla (Rick) Ogilvie, Todd (Mariah) Buck, and Kara (Jamie) Bernard; as well as many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Hubrig, brother, Glenn Hubrig, infant sister, Stacey Hubrig, and father-in-law, Mervin Buck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.