Gary Olson, 77, of Milnor, North Dakota, passed away Nov. 3, 2021 at CHI Lisbon Health.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Milnor Lutheran Church followed by burial at Lakeside Cemetery near Milnor. Please dress in casual attire for Gary’s service.
Gary’s service will be live streamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website , www.dahlstromfuneralhome on his obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials to the VFW Post #9069 to support a new Veterans Center in Milnor.
Gary was born May 20, 1944, to Howard and Clara (Sorbel) Olson. He grew up on a farm outside of Leonard, North Dakota, and attended school in Leonard. In 1962 he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves, where he served for four years before going active duty in the Navy in 1966. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
On Sept. 25, 1971, he married Patricia Swanson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Enderlin.
In 1972 he was hired by RSR Electric, now known as Dakota Valley Electric in Milnor, where he worked as a lineman for 33 years until his retirement in March 2006.
Gary was a member of Smith-Thune American Legion Post #148 and was a lifetime member of Gibbon Miller VFW Post #9069. He was also a member of the Milnor Fire Department and Milnor Lutheran Church. Gary was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins fan.
He is survived by his wife Pat; two sons, Michael (Heather) Olson and Marcus Olson; one grandson, Brody Olson and one granddaughter Landri Olson; and two brothers, Dennis (Betty Lou) Olson and Howard (Betty Ann) Olson. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Clara and his step-mother, Edra.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Oakes, North Dakota, is entrusted with arrangements.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.