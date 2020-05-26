Gene Kackman, 87, of Fargo, North Dakota, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Bethany on 42nd, Fargo.
A public graveside service was held 2 p.m. Friday, May 22 at Holy Cross Cemetery – South, Fargo. Family asked that CDC guidelines due to COVID-19 be followed at the service. Those attending were asked to wear a facial covering if able and maintain social distancing. They also were asked to bring their own chair if they wanted to sit during the service. The service will also be recorded and available for viewing later on Gene’s webpage at westfuneralhome.com.
Eugene “Gene” Harold Kackman was born Dec. 15, 1932 in rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota, the son of Herb and Gladys (Kohoutek) Kackman. He grew up in rural Lidgerwood, and attended school there until the eighth grade.
Gene worked on the farm with his father for many years until starting to work for Schultz and Lindsey Construction. He then went to S&S Construction to help pave highways and residential roads. He often worked on the large curb machine. In the 1980s he worked for the City of West Fargo until his retirement in June 1993.
Gene married Gwen Ellis in April 1952. From this union, 10 children were born: Tim, Teresa, Richard, Kathy, Lori, Cindy, Todd, Lindy, Stacy and Kristi.
On April 14, 1973, Gene married Carol Walford in Finley, North Dakota. Born to this union were twin sons, Danny and Donny.
Gene was a man on the go. He loved being outside, spending time at the lake, fishing, and hunting. He loved to be at his kids’ and grandkids’ activities. He attended as many events as he could. He loved sports, especially Twins baseball. He rarely missed watching a game. He also took pride in taking his grandkids fishing when he could. Gene loved pictures and taking pictures; whenever he was around, so was his camera, sometimes right in your face.
Gene is survived by his children: Danny (Joyal) Kackman, Donny (Kari) Kackman, Kathy Kuppich, Lori (Dennis) Murack, Cindy (Kent) Rosenfeldt, Todd (Patricia) Kackman, Lindy Oleson, Stacy (Troy) Bowman, Kristi Kackman; daughters-in-law: Kyla Kackman, Susan Mitchel; son-in-law, Dennis Orth; grandchildren: Logan, McKena, Haley, Kendall, Katelyn Kackman, Cameron (Sarah Bentz) Kackman, Preston (Kelsey) Kackman, Aaron (Missy) Kackman, Mason Kackman, Kyle (Shanon) Kackman, Trevor (Jean) Kackman, Brady (Jennifer) Kackman, Shane Murack, Stephanie (Mark) Platt, Jeannie (Chris) Roerick, Jennifer (Josh) Engquist, Blake (Melissa) Rosenfeldt, April (Garrett) Williams, Adam (Krissie) Kackman, Ashley (Dennis) Estrada, Heather Landowski, Josh Landowski; 30 great-grandchildren; also his sister, Darlene Arth; brother, Larry (Flo) Kackman; sisters-in-law: Marge Kackman, Gladys Walford; brothers-in-law: John Walford, Kenneth (Carol) Walford, Robert (Beverly) Walford, William Walford, Larry (Sheri) Walford; and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his children: Richard Kackman, Tim Kackman, Teresa Orth; his parents; his sisters: Lois Hansen, Janice Sporer; brother, Vernon Kackman; and brother- and sisters-in-law: Mural Hanson, David Walford, Vernon and Mary Rolf.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany on 42nd and University for all kindness and great care they have given Gene over the last year.
West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center was in charge of funeral arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.