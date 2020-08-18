Geraldine “Gerry” Paczkowski, 91, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, due to a stroke. With the current health concerns impacting the country, a private family graveside service will be held in the coming days.
Geraldine was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on July 20, 1929, to Robert and Mertie (McNitt) Braatz. After Geraldine’s mother, Mertie, passed away during her infancy her father and grandmother, Ruth, raised her. In 1947, Geraldine graduated from Lidgerwood High School and continued her education at Valley City College where she obtained her Associates degree in 1949.
After college, Geraldine taught country school in Wyndmere and Lidgerwood. Later, she was united in marriage to Donald Wall on March 20, 1952. They were married for 13 years before the tragic accident that took Donald’s life in 1965.
On June 3, 1972, Geraldine was united in marriage to Mike Paczkowski in Veblen, South Dakota, at St. John’s Church where they were members. They made their home in rural Cayuga, North Dakota. They enjoyed traveling, especially visiting other countries, and going on road trips. In the winters, they enjoyed their second home in Mesquite, Nevada. Mike went to be with the Lord on Nov. 19, 2019.
Some of Gerry’s favorite hobbies were reading books, reading the newspaper, watching the local news.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mertie Braatz; first husband, Donald Emil Wall; second husband, Mike Paczkowski; sons, Terry and Timothy Wall; and brothers, Robert and James Braatz.
She is survived by her son, Randolph (Mary Jo) Wall, Vernal, Utah; daughter, Sandra (Dana) Banish, Cayuga; granddaughter, Alyssa (Steve) Taggart, and their children, Abigail and Jaye; granddaughter, Courtney (Bryan) MacLee, and their children, Jaxston, Treyven, Icelynn, Addison, and Keenan; granddaughter, Hillary (Brandon) Gaskill, and their children, Trenton and Victoria, Kaily, Raelynn, Haiden, August, and Caed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Leach Home in Wahpeton.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.