Gladys Hrdlicka, 97

Gladys Hrdlicka, 97, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.

