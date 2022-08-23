Gladys Hrdlicka, 97, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Hankinson.
Gladys Marie Hrdlicka was born on July 21, 1925 to William and Anna Novotny. She attended country school in Liberty Grove, rural Lidgerwood. She married Rex Hrdlicka in September 1943. They resided in Lidgerwood, where they raised two children: Bill and Judy.
Gladys loved her family and family events. She enjoyed playing cards and gardening flowers. She was an avid Lidgerwood Cardinals sports fan. She rarely missed a ball game of any type. She was also a Minnesota Twins fan; and later in life, she watched them on TV as much as possible.
She worked for a number of employers including the Brackin Car Dealership, Ivadell’s Café, Dakota Estates, and the City of Lidgerwood. She retired in 2006. Later, she became a resident of Dakota Estates where she resided until October 9, 2015. At that time, she moved to St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson, where she lived until her death.
Gladys is survived by her children, Bill (Kathy) and Judy; eight grandchildren; Bill Hrdlicka, Paul Hrdlicka, Jacklyn (Josh) Wilson, Thomas (Jana) Hrdlicka, Mike (Leisa) Hrdlicka, Chris (Anna) Stenson, Kelly Anderson, and Vicki Sandbeck; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Novotny; her brother and his wife, Eugene and Georgina Novotny; and her sister and her husband, Leona and Frank Kordovsky.
