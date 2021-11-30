Gloria Ann Moeller, 80

Gloria Ann Moeller, 80, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Lidgerwood. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Gloria Ann Moeller was born July 2, 1941 to Erhart and Marcella Grohnke. She was baptized July 20, 1941 by Rev. Karl Reuter. She was confirmed May 19, 1955 by Pastor Paul Maassel. She attended a small country school house and then graduated from Lidgerwood High School on May 22, 1959.

Gloria married Darrel Moeller on Nov. 7, 1959.

Gloria enjoyed bird watching, reading and baking. She enjoyed all of nature, sitting on the deck with Darrel and barbequing on the deck.

Gloria is survived by her children: Lori Funfar (Todd), Fargo, Dawn Moeller (Kevin Crandall), Lidgerwood, and Annie Bernard (Randy), Fairmount, North Dakota; six grandchildren: Jordan, Shelby, Sadee (Josh), Marcie, Desi and Miranda; brother: Paul (Bev) Grohnke, Hankinson, North Dakota; special nephews: Ryan and Eric; sisters-in-law: Marlyn Moeller and Elois (Gary) Muehler and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Erhart and Marcella Grohnke; husband, Darrel Moeller and brother, Mark Grohnke.

Online guestbook: www.frankfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Frank Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Moeller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

