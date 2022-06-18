Gwendolyn LuVerne Bolster, 87, passed away at home in Moorhead, Minnesota, under the care of family and Sanford Hospice at the age of 87.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead.
Funeral service will at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Moorhead.
Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Moorhead.
Gwen was born April 21, 1935, the daughter of Frederick and Amalia (Marohl) Ellis. She was baptized and confirmed in rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Gwen had 10 children. She took care of them and other members of the family.
In 1975 she moved her family to Moorhead. When looking for a home she made sure it was in the area of a Lutheran church that she would be attending. She enjoyed gardening and loved having a flower garden. She especially loved her roses and loved showing them off. Exercise was also something she enjoyed along with crossword puzzles and reading. Her love for reading encouraged her collection of many books.
Gwen got a job at Moorhead Technical College before her journey took her to Clay County Social Services in Moorhead, where she retired in 2002. Gwen served at Our Redeemer in the Special Education Department. Some time later she became the Director. Her love for the Lord inspired her to help and work with special adults.
Gwen is survived by her children, Kathy Kuppich, Lori (Dennis) Murack, Cindy (Kent) Rosenfeldt, Todd (Patricia) Kackman, Lindy Oleson, Stacy (Troy) Bowman, Kristi Kackman; 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Teresa Orth; sons, Timothy Kackman and Richard Kackman; two sisters and one brother.
Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, is entrusted with arrangements.
