Harold Reiland, 89
Harold Reiland, 89, of Maplewood, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2023.
Harold Reiland, 89, of Maplewood, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2023.
Interment service to be held at a later date.
Harold was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota, to Lucy (Haus) and Bernard Reiland on Aug. 9, 1933.
He grew up on a farm in Mantador, North Dakota, and completed school through the eighth grade. He served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War. He was stationed on the east coast. He would always say how “lucky” he was to have been able to stay stateside. He had a “lucky” side to him. That’s why he loved to go to the casino and do the daily scratch off tickets. He had many recorded winnings! One time when he was a kid out plowing the field, he lost his wallet, then the next year he found it with everything still in it. He loved to tell that story.
He worked at Whirlpool Corp. in St. Paul, Minnesota, for 30 years until they moved out of state and then finished out his career in the maintenance department at United Hospital, then retired after 12 years. He was also a handyman on the side for many years offering his service to many elderly folk. Everyone always had something nice to say about him and his work. He took pride in doing a good job! He had a kind heart, helping many people over the years.
He enjoyed life way into his 80s; going to dances, casinos, traveling and gardening. He enjoyed having beautiful flowers all around the front of his house. All of the neighbors would enjoy walking by and stopping to chat with him. He had such charm and charisma and was always a pleasure to be around. During his travels he would almost always run into someone he knew or some cousin that he had never met before.
In his younger years he and his family, (Carol, Barry, Sue, Mark) enjoyed boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, camping, fishing and good times on the river and then later in the pool, that he put in himself.
He had a wonderful relationship with his younger sister, Diane, and brother, Jim, who he talked with daily.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Lucy (Haus) Reiland, and brothers LaMoine and James.
He is survived by his children: Barry (Julie), Sue (Jeff) Grosslein, Mark (Karen); and five grandchildren: Sam, Rebekah, Zach, Abby, Alex; brother Dennis (Linda) and sister Diane.
Crescent Tide Cremation, St Paul, Minnesota, is entrusted with arrangements.
